STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Big blow for Chinese toys entering country

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, issued by the Commerce Ministry, will be applicable for both foreign and domestic toy manufacturers.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

There are around 1,000 small and big toy shops in Bengaluru

There are around 1,000 small and big toy shops in Bengaluru | express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The imported toy business in the country, disproportionately dominated by China, received two major blows in February – a whopping 60% import duty on electronic toys and the need to mandatorily get a Bureau of Indian Standards certification before September 1. This was aimed at primarily choking the Chinese toy market in the country, say dealers.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, issued by the Commerce Ministry, will be applicable for both foreign and domestic toy manufacturers. There are around 1,000 small and big toy shops in Bengaluru, according to the Karnataka Toys Association. Its president Mangalchand Jain told TNIE, “These steps were primarily intended at keeping out the Chinese dominance on the Indian electronics toy market.

At least 85% of electronic toys are bought from China. Chinese toy manufacturers are able to sell them here at cheaper rates as electronic components are available at throwaway prices in China. In fact, there is not a single electronic toy manufacturer in the country.” The standards being demanded from September 1 are very stringent as it requires double certification from the BIS – one for every product produced and another for the factory where it is being manufactured.

“To get certification for their premises, the manufacturer has to bear expenses of the BIS officials, including ticket costs, accommodation, and other costs. This would cost an exporter something between Rs 25 and Rs 30 lakh. From the feedback we are receiving about Chinese traders, most toy manufacturers are not willing to shell out that money,” Jain said.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had announced in New Delhi that BIS officers will be posted at seven Indian ports. “They will take samples and test products for quality,” he said. Despite, BIS standards being mandatory for Indian toy manufacturers too, it looks like the September deadline might be extended. With no clarity in rules, most toymakers are yet to go in for the BIS certification. Jain, who himself owns two toy shops in the city, said he was still assessing how to get his products certified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese toys
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp