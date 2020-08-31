Conman held for targeting car buyers in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tilaknagar police arrested a 28-year-old man, for allegedly conning unsuspecting people who would post classifieds on a website. The accused is Manjunath, a resident of Thathaguni. A complaint was filed on August 25, in which the complainant stated that Manjunath, who posted a classified on a website to sell a car, had collected Rs 4.5 lakh from him, but hadn’t handed over the vehicle.

“Investigation revealed that the accused was involved in several such cases of cheating. He would contact a seller, and mention that his relative wanted to buy the vehicle. Later, he would post pictures of that very vehicle on the same website, and lure potential buyers, telling them that the vehicle up for sale belonged to his relative,” police said.

“He would flee soon after. It was only when the buyer met the actual owner of the vehicle (in a meeting arranged by Manjunath himself), would they both realise that they were taken for a ride,” they added.

Police found that he has chaeted people to the tune of over Rs 12 lakh.