STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gadag doctor urges cured COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

A doctor from Gadag has been educating and convincing those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma. Till now, she has managed to convince more than 10 patients.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A doctor from Gadag has been educating and convincing those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma. Till now, she has managed to convince more than 10 patients. When she’s not at work, Dr. Shwetha Prakash Sankanur of Chirayu Hospital in Gadag makes phone calls to recovered COVID patients and speaks to them about the importance of plasma donation.

“People in Bengaluru are coming forward to donate. Even in Hubballi, the response is good, but when it comes to other parts of North Karnataka, it is very difficult to find donors. Due to the lack of awareness, people are not coming forward to donate. There is a need to create awareness among the public. Doctors and various organizations should come forward to educate them, she said.

She said that usually, people make excuses such as they aren’t sure about their blood group, or that plasma donation might make them weak. “We make 10-15 phone calls, and at least one person agrees to donate,” she added. “There is no facility in Gadag to separate plasma from the donor’s blood. Therefore, if a person comes forward to donate, his/her antibody test will be done in Gadag. If he/she is eligible, then the Covid patient’s attenders take the donor to Hubballi to get the process done,” Dr Shwetha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plasma donation Gadag doctor Coronavirus recovery Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp