STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre reviews Covid vaccine readiness in Karnataka

State identifies over 30,000 vaccination sites and 10K vaccinactors; storage facilties also being set up

Published: 01st December 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health department on Monday said that it has initiated necessary preparations for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration as per the Centre’s advice.
This follows the video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary, government of India, with the chief secretaries of states and UTs to discuss Covid-related issues, including vaccination.In a statement, following the meeting, the health department said the state steering committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Karnataka, and the state task force chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare have held meetings to review preparations being made for vaccine storage and delivery.

A letter has been addressed to the deputy commissioners to ensure holding of block task force meetings.So far, 2,24,083 government healthcare workers and 2,45,773 private healthcare workers have registered for the vaccine and the list will be updated as and when more beneficiaries are registered. The state has identified more than 30,000 session sites (vaccination sites). More than 10,000 vaccinators in the government set-up have been identified and the process for the identification of vaccinators from private facilities as well as per the norms instructed by the Centre has been initiated, it said.

As of Monday, 68,317 government and 35,310 private potential vaccinators have been identified. “Consignee list for installation of cold chain equipment being supplied by the Centre has been shared with them and preparations are in place to install it. Cold storage availability in the animal husbandry department has been shared with the Centre too. Dry storage space available in the Food Corporation of India has also been obtained,” officials said.

The state has requested the Centre for more cold storage equipment. It has also proposed three new regional vaccine stores in Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari districts and has requested for refrigerated vaccine vans to have a better distribution network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp