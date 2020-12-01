STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, JDS stand with protesting farmers

Opposition Congress and JDS leaders in Karnataka have extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi and urged the Central Government to hold talks with them.

Published: 01st December 2020

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest march Delhi Chalo against Centres new farm laws.

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest march Delhi Chalo against Centres new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service



 Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said. “The farmers’ demands are justified. The government must immediately invite them for discussions to understand their concerns.”

 Siddaramaiah said even in Karnataka, the amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and Labour Laws are being opposed by farmers, workers and many progressive organisations and the government should not take any decision that is not in the interest of these sections.State Congress president D K Shivakumar also said the party will continue to extend full support to farmers.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said the Centre should hear the farmers’ grievances. “The farmers have been staging a dharna for the last five days. This is the winter season. It is not right to leave them in such harsh weather during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, to express solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi, farmers in Karnataka staged a symbolic protest in Bengaluru on Monday.

