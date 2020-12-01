IMA scam accused Roshan Baig back in prison after stay in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Congress MLA R Roshan Baig has returned to the Bengaluru Central Prison after a “detailed medical examination” at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research in

the City.According to sources, Baig looked “okay” after his return from the hospital, where he was admitted on November 25 for a cardiac checkup on the prison doctor’s advice. Baig suffers from diabetes and hypertension. “He is being given a medically supervised diet for heart patients in the prison,” said sources.

Baig was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 22 for his alleged involvement in the estimated Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scheme scam. The CBI had last week obtained Baig’s remand for three days for custodial interrogation. On the same day Baig was admitted to Jayadeva on medical grounds. “The CBI may seek his remand again from the court,” said sources.

The CBI had obtained the custody of Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the jailed founder and managing director of IMA, and wanted to question Baig in the presence of Khan, who had last year in a video clipping alleged that the former MLA had taken Rs 400 crore from him and had not returned it. Baig had denied the allegation. Khan’s CBI custody ended on November 27 and he was remanded back to judicial custody. He is lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison since his arrest in July last year.