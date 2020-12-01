STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It will be a chilly, gloomy December, warns Met Dept 

Weather officials also warned of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea, off the Kerala coast, extending 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nivar was only the harbinger of the season. Storm clouds are once again gathering on the horizon, threatening to make it a cloudy week and wet weekend for Bengaluru and most parts of south-interior Karnataka.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of another cyclone in Bay of Bengal, besides a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Both are likely to result in wet, dreary weather. 

The depression forming over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to become a cyclonic storm and move north-westwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka. IMD Bengaluru director in-charge C S Patil told TNIE that the cyclone will bring rain to south-interior Karnataka on December 3 and 4. The prevailing easterly winds will result in cloud cover, bringing down the maximum temperature, while the minimum temperature will be near normal, he added. 

‘Time ripe for viral infections’

It is likely that after a week, there could be clear sky, following which minimum temperature will start to dip rapidly, and there will be a slight rise in maximum temperature. At present, humidity is high and the time is ripe for viral infections, officials warned and advised citizens to be cautious. According to IMD records, the lowest minimum temperature of 14.3 degree Celsius was recorded in Davanagere.  In Bengaluru, the minimum temperature was 19 (2.8 degree Celsius above normal) and maximum temperature was 24.3 degree Celsius (2.9 degree Celsius below normal). 

