Senior BJP netas back CM Yediyurappa, say no change of guard in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior BJP leaders and ministers came out strongly in defence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s leadership, brushing aside speculation of a leadership change doing the rounds for some time. Clarifying that it is not right that the party changes Yediyurappa when he has not committed any mistakes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra said this speculation was confined to the state, and there is no such proposal before the central leaders.

Ashoka said that MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and others had sacrificed their ministries to install the BJP government, and it was the duty of the party to make them ministers. “The Chief Minister will decide. We are also waiting for directions from the high command,” he added.

Vijayendra said that State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has clarified that Yediyurappa will remain in office. Somashekar joined in to say there is no “Bombay team” or Bengaluru team” and all are with the BJP.