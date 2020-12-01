STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Wait two days, Yediyurappa gives hope to berth aspirants

But expansion may be delayed again due to GP polls; Basavaraj says code of conduct in place, advises patience

Published: 01st December 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reads the National Education Policy report for Karnataka at his home office Krishna on Monday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since February this year, when ten ministers were inducted into the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, it’s been a long wait for the rest of the ministerial aspirants in the state BJP. After prolonged delays in expansion plans due to budget, floods, Covid-19, assembly session, Rajya Sabha elections, auspicious season, Dasara, Deepavali and bypolls to assembly seats, the aspirants were finally hopeful of having a shot at the cabinet, but the Gram Panchayat poll dates announced on Monday look to be the next hurdle. 

Reiterating his stand on the expansion, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that a decision will be taken in a couple of days. “Wait for another two days,” he told reporters dismissively, when asked. On whether cabinet expansion would be postponed due to Gram Panchayat polls, Yediyurappa said the two were not related, keeping hope alive among the aspirants. 

Around the same time, Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraj (Byrathi) said the GP polls could delay expansion, and appealed to aspirants to remain patient. “Election code of conduct is in place. Naturally, cabinet expansion will be postponed. Decisions were taken after discussions with the high command and he (Chief Minister) was awaiting their nod. Now, Gram Panchayat elections have been announced. We have to be patient. Aspirants will have to wait for a few more days,” he said. 

While the code of conduct on the State Election Commission’s website prohibits ad-hoc appointments to government and public institutions, there is no mention of cabinet expansion. The Chief Minister’s Office reiterated Yediyurappa’s statement that cabinet expansion does not fall under the purview of Gram Panchayat election code of conduct. 

However, while Yediyurappa is said to have already discussed expansion plans with the high command, the approaching Gram Panchayat polls may apply the brakes on it for the time being to give the party, cadres and leaders space to concentrate on elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp