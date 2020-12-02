BJP set to oust Council chief with JDS help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP that has emerged as the single-largest party in the Legislative Council after winning all the four seats in the recent elections is all set to oust Prathap Chandra Shetty of the Congress from the Council chairman’s post with the help of Janata Dal (Secular). The party has already issued a notice to move a no-confidence motion against Shetty in the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7 and it seems to have managed the support of JDS. “We have issued the notice.

We are seeking support from all,” said BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar. In the 75-member Council, the BJP has 31 MLCs, Congress 28, JDS 14, one independent and chairman. The JDS support will be crucial for the BJP to oust Shetty, a Congress MLC who was elected as the chairman when the Congress-JDS coalition government was in power. Former minister and senior JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti said they will support the noconfidence motion in the Council.

However, on the other issues, including amendments to Land Reforms Act, the party will take a decision keeping in mind the best interest of people of the state, he said.

The ruling BJP decided to oust the chairman after crucial bills — amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC and Industrial Disputes Bill —that were passed in the Assembly failed to sail through in the Upper House, in which the combined strength of opposition Congress and JDS is more than that of BJP. On the last day of the monsoon session, the Council was adjourned abruptly when issues were being discussed, said BJP MLC Arun Shahapur.

The no-confidence motion is likely to be moved on December 8, the second day of the session. Sources said with his ouster, the BJP plans to allow Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda to officiate as the chairman during the session. Election of the new chairman will be decided after senior leaders from JDS and BJP hold discussions, the sources added.