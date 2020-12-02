STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY assures CP Yogeshwar of berth, AH Vishwanath sees red

There are more than a dozen ministerial berth aspirants, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that MLC CP Yogeshwar will definitely be made minister.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

CP Yogeshwar

CP Yogeshwar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are more than a dozen ministerial berth aspirants, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that MLC CP Yogeshwar will definitely be made minister. Speaking to reporters after paying his respects to Kengal Hanumanthaiah on his remembrance day, Yediyurappa in a quick statement said Yogeshwar will be made a minister. His statement was in response to questions over dissent growing among ministerial berth aspirants on who will make it to the cabinet.

“Yogeshwar will be made minister one hundred per cent,” the CM said, before hurriedly walking away from the press. The statement comes a day after the Karnataka High Court said AH Vishwanath, a nominated member of the Legislative Council, continues to be disqualified and hence, cannot be made a minister.

Yogeshwar, who has the BJP central leadership’s backing, is said to have been assured of a ministerial berth as a reward for his efforts in wooing rebel MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition government in 2019, and bringing them on board the BJP. Already miffed over the HC order, Vishwanath was left agitated after the Chief Minister’s statement.

“The way Yogeshwar worked against the party in the Hunsur bypoll, the conspiracy against the party candidate (Vishwanath) is well-known. Even before I was given the ticket, he declared that he was the candidate and distributed money and goodies to voters. Later, when CM BS Yediyurappa sent election funds — a huge amount — through him, he didn’t turn up at Hunsur at all with it. With what confidence are you making him minister? On what basis?” Vishwanath lashed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Yogeshwar BS Yediyurappa AH Vishwanath
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp