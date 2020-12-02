STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt allows panchayats to divert state, Central scheme funds to pay staff salaries

According to RDPR officials, the department needs Rs 911 crore towards salaries of the panchayat staff every year.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cash-strapped State Government is now permitting Gram Panchayats to utilise grants sanctioned under various State and Central government schemes, including MNREGA, to pay salaries of the panchayat staff. In Karnataka, there are around 53,000 employees working in over 6,000 Gram Panchayat, including revenue collectors, data entry operators and pourakarmikas. The panchayats are staring at a shortage of about Rs 400 crore.

According to RDPR officials, the department needs Rs 911 crore towards salaries of the panchayat staff every year. This year, the State Government has released only Rs 500 crore. Recently, a meeting of RDPR and Finance Department officials was convened by Minister K S Eshwarappa to discuss the issue. 

Finance Dept needs Rs 911cr for panchayat staff salaries

“The Finance Department authorities said that this year, there is shortage of funds due to the Covid-19 situation,’’ an official told TNIE. In order to bring fiscal discipline in the RDPR department, all panchayat authorities were told to enter staff details some time back. “This is because, in many panchayats , recruitment was done as per whims and fancies and they had more staff than required. The government was unnecessarily paying them and hence, we had streamlined the system. As per our estimate, we need Rs 911 crore annually. This year, we are facing a crunch, but it will be rectified in the coming days,’’ the official added.

Just a couple of days before the panchayat election dates was announced, the RDPR Department had issued a notification directing all panchayats to open separate bank accounts. “Funds are allotted to panchayats for various State and Central development schemes. Under MNREGA, the 15th Finance Commission and other schemes, a certain amount was to be diverted to the bank account. For instance, under 15th Finance Commission, 25 per cent of total funds released to panchayats should be used for sanitisation works only. Some part of this will be utilised to pay pourakarmikas.

Similarly, 25 per cent of funds should be used for drinking water projects only. From this, payments for watermen will be made. There are thousands of people who are working as data entry operators, who are also entering MNREGA data. The MNREGA funds can be used for payment of their salaries,” said the government notification.

“Salaries for the staff cannot be paid under any other account. This will ensure transparency. This will also ensure that they are paying only to the staff who are registered in RDPR data,’’ said the official.Sources in the department said panchayat staff mostly do not get salaries on time. Funds are released once in three months. “With the election coming, the government is trying to woo the staff and their family members as their votes are crucial. It looks like government does not want to take any risk in the upcoming election,’’ the sources pointed out.

