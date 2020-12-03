AH Vishwanath carps over HDK-BSY bonhomie

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and JDS leaders warming up to each other in the recent past.

“It is unfortunate that Yediyurappa has become close to those we revolted against. His attitude before and after forming the government has changed drastically. The sense of gratitude is waning. No one remembers our sacrifice,” he said.

On the likely inclusion of party leader C P Yogeshwar in the cabinet, as announced by the chief minister on Tuesday, Vishwanath wondered what was the hurry to include him in the ministry. “Yogeshwar did not resign as a legislator, nor was he responsible for pulling down the government. Instead, party seniors, like Umesh Katti and Basangouda Patil Yatnal should be made ministers,” he added.