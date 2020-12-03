STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Apology demanded after Karnataka minister says farmers who commit suicide are cowards

The president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, demanded that Patil apologise to the farmers. "I strongly condemn the statement of BC Patil," he said.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil made the remarks at an event in Kodagu (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Even as thousands of farmers are on the streets in a standoff with the BJP-led central government, Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil has invited their wrath after saying, “Farmers who commit suicide are cowards.”

Speaking at a function at Ponnampet Forestry College in Kodagu, Patil said, “I met a woman who was wearing gold jewels and I questioned her about it. And she said, ‘These jewels are a gift from the earth. I have worked hard in the farms for 35 years and I am able to own these.’ If a woman can earn this from farming, why are farmers committing suicide? A farmer who commits suicide is a coward. A true farmer must not commit suicide.”

He continued that farmers must instead develop mixed farming and involve themselves in animal husbandry and organic farming to earn a profitable business. He also stated that paddy cultivation alone is not providing profits to farmers and promised to take steps to provide better prices for paddy. However, his comment on suicides has not gone down well with the farmer community.

“A farmer does not commit suicide due to personal reasons. A farmer’s suicide is often referred by the farmer community as government sponsored murder,” said farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar. He explained that a farmer suffers because of three main reasons – natural disasters, price drop for crops and untimely supply of seed and manure. “After bearing enough of these sufferings, when a farmer cannot see a way out, he commits suicide. The dual policies of the government are provoking the farmers to commit suicide,” he added.

Explaining the dual policies of the government, he said, “During the Green Revolution in the 1980s, the government asked farmers to extensively use chemical fertilizers and hybrid seeds. And today, we are asked to practise organic farming. The government must wake up. Instead of making baseless comments, the policies must be changed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, demanded that Patil apologise to the farmers. “I strongly condemn the statement of BC Patil. As an agriculture minister, he must look at farmer suicides in a different perspective. Instead of filling hopes, he is making foolish comments. He has disrespected farmers and he must apologize,” he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri Karnataka BC Patil Farmers protest
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp