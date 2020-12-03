STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t create situations for citizens to file civil contempt cases: High Court

Pointing to a large number of civil contempt of court cases (CCC) being filed, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that a situation should not be created for a citizen to file these cases.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing to a large number of civil contempt of court cases (CCC) being filed, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that a situation should not be created for a citizen to file these cases. It said the state government needs to set up machinery to ensure its officers implement the court orders to avoid such cases.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while asking the state whether it was willing to appoint nodal officers to ensure the implementation of court orders. While hearing the contempt petitions, the bench said the citizens were put to loss in two ways by the officers not implementing the court orders.

Firstly, they will not get the benefit of the court orders. Secondly, they have to spend money on the proceedings, the bench said. “It is the government’s duty to ensure its officers abide by the court orders,” the bench said. The bench also highlighted the problems of the officers, who are arraigned as accused in such cases. The accused officers too don’t benefit as instead of doing their regular work, they are required to give attention to CCC proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp