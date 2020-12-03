STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka releases Rs 300 crore for vaccine trials, Covid treatment

The vaccine will be administered after we screen the volunteers for their health status.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:23 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday began phase-3 trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (VIMSRC). Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said `300 crore had been set aside for vaccine trials and providing Covid-19 treatment free of cost.
Covaxin trials are also being held at Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belagavi. With 1,000 volunteers to be administered the vaccine initially, the trials being carried out in collaboration with Clintrac International will see two doses being given to volunteers. 

“The doses will be 28 days apart. The vaccine will be administered after we screen the volunteers for their health status. They should be above 18 years of age, should not have had previous exposure to Covid-19, and should not have immuno-deficiencies like cancer,” said Dr D V Chalapathy, co-investigator of the trials. 

About 1,600 people part of trials in Karnataka

The vaccine trials will monitor development of antibodies against Covid among the volunteers. The results will be submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India and ICMR for review, said K M Srinivas Murthy, director, VIMSRC. “Bharat Biotech was instrumental in manufacturing vaccines for other diseases such as H1N1, SARS, Hepatitis and Polio. We do not have a fixed time period for the Covaxin trials,” Murthy added at the launch of the phase-3 trials. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was present virtually. 

“Vaccination trials are happening at 25 centres in 12 states across the country (and) 26,000 people are being administered the vaccination. About 1,600-1,800 people are being administered the vaccination in our state alone. People should be wary of rumours and misinformation during this trial period,” Sudhakar said, adding that there may be side-effects of the vaccination, but that experts were observing them carefully and there was no need for panic. 

Sudhakar said that while the Union Government had reserved `900 crore for vaccine research, the Karnataka Government released `300 crore for providing free Covid-19 treatment and for the vaccine trials. He pointed out that 1.25 lakh tests were conducted per day across Karnataka and a total of 1.2 crore free Covid tests had been carried out so far.

Giving details about the preparations for vaccine distribution and administration in the state, Sudhakar said 29,451 distribution centres were identified and 10,008 trained staff were readied for the state-wide exercise. Besides, 2,855 cold storage centres have been made available for vaccine storage.The minister also pointed out that regional centres were being set up at Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Ballari, and that the vaccination priority will be health care workers, frontline Covid-19 warriors, those with comorbidities and those aged above 50 people.

