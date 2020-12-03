STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s farmers will head towards Delhi to take part in protests

We will take a decision on this soon and announce our future plans of agitation, Nagendra said.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer puts up a placard at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding rollback of the three newly enacted central farm legislations | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Activists and farmers’ associations in Karnataka are planning to send farmers from across the state in over 100 vehicles to Delhi in a show of solidarity with farmers who are protesting near Delhi against the farm Bills and to oppose the shabby treatment of farmers there. 

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra told reporters here on Wednesday, “We strongly condemn the forcible attempts to stop farmers from agitating against the new laws. Thus, we have decided to protest against it on a large scale by sending several farmers from the state to Delhi. We will take a decision on this soon and announce our future plans of agitation,” he said.

He added that they will stage protest in Bengaluru from December 7-15, when the Assembly will be in session, against the State Government for changing existing laws and introducing new policies that are anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-people. The PM is more concerned about corporates than farmers, he remarked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka farmers delhi Farm Laws Punjab farmers Protests
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp