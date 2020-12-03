Karnataka’s farmers will head towards Delhi to take part in protests

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Activists and farmers’ associations in Karnataka are planning to send farmers from across the state in over 100 vehicles to Delhi in a show of solidarity with farmers who are protesting near Delhi against the farm Bills and to oppose the shabby treatment of farmers there.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra told reporters here on Wednesday, “We strongly condemn the forcible attempts to stop farmers from agitating against the new laws. Thus, we have decided to protest against it on a large scale by sending several farmers from the state to Delhi. We will take a decision on this soon and announce our future plans of agitation,” he said.

He added that they will stage protest in Bengaluru from December 7-15, when the Assembly will be in session, against the State Government for changing existing laws and introducing new policies that are anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-people. The PM is more concerned about corporates than farmers, he remarked.