Post poll loss, Congress to hold ‘classes’ for workers

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After losing the recent elections, it looks like the Congress is going back to the classroom. Very soon, the party state unit will hold classes for its party workers, leaders and others across the state.

Congress leaders who are trying to reach out to people have chosen to conduct assembly wise training classes. They have designed a curriculum which is suitable for various age groups.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, Congress which is looking to strengthen its booth level base, is also looking at other strategies.On Wednesday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) organised a meeting regarding the training programme where leaders and others gave many suggestions to take it forward.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, they will start the training classes in the next three to four days. “Congress has its own history in this country – its struggles and achievements in the last 70 years have to be told to today’s generation. They are misled by the BJP. We have designed curriculum for one day, three days, five days and seven days. Each sector will have a different module,’’ he said.

The party is also printing small textbooks for the participants. “We have trained 50 people who will travel to all the assembly constituencies across the state and train the others,’’ he said.Saleem Ahmed, also party working president, said, they will train candidates on the party ideology, how to counter the BJP and much more. “Training will also include how to campaign, how to work at booth level,’’ he added.

A senior Congress leader said the BJP is an expert in the usage of social media. “We are late in adopting it. The BJP posts are fake and manipulative, still people trust it. We are now focusing on giving classes in social media. It is impossible to become a Congress-mukt Bharat. At the same time, we need to start somewhere and that is why we need classroom coaching now,’’ he added.