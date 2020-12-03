Special team to take over kidnap probe of ex-MLA Varthur Prakash

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: A special team has been formed under the direct supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy, to probe the sensational kidnap of former minister Varthur R Prakash, which has raised eyebrows in state politics.IGP Central Range Seemanth Kumar Singh told TNIE that on the point of jurisdiction, the case file has been transferred to Kolar. The special team, comprising Assistant SP Sahil Bagla, two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and nine crime division personnel, will take up detailed investigation from Thursday.

Sources said the team will collect CCTV footage from Prakash’s farmhouse and all other places he has mentioned in the complaint copy. Other angles, including mobile call details of several persons, will also be investigated.Police are also likely to issue notice to a few people in connection with the case, as a huge amount of money has changed hands as ransom on the demand of the kidnappers.Meanwhile, police have also provided a gunman for Prakash, as a security measure.