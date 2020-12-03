STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Testing waters? DKS pitches for Hindutva ideology, creates flutter

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told The New Indian Express that Congress is purely a secular party which cannot accept Hindutva.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar addresses the media at the  Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

KPCC president DK Shivakumar (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Was it a mere slip of the tongue or KPCC president DK Shivakumar making a statement to boost his dismal performance record? He recently said that the Congress believed in the Hindutva of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, but not particularly the form preached by BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar. The statement created a flutter among Congress leaders, who scurried to find differences between two forms of the ideology. 

Taking advantage of Congress leaders’ discomfiture, a BJP MLA, who did not want to be named, said, “Today, the Congress is talking of Hindutva, only because they are losing elections. They desperately need Hindu votes, and that is the reason they are doing temple runs. Voters accept only those who have adopted Hindutva wholly, and not those who just issue statements.”

Trying to control the damage, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad said, “I met Shivakumar and spoke to him. What he meant was Hinduism, and not Hindutva.’’ Hariprasad clarified that Hindutva is a term that cannot accommodate the largeness of Hinduism. Congress’s media cell Chief B L Shankar said, “Hindutva is a narrow definition. I was standing next to Shivakumar when he made the statement, and I pointed it out to him.’’ 

Former party president Dr G Parameshwar too aired similar views, saying that Hindutva cannot encompass a vast and diverse country like India, with its rich history and legacy. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “Swami Vivekananda at the Chicago convention said that Hinduism preaches universal brotherhood, while the Mahatma believed in love and acceptance of all religions. But Savarkar’s Hindutva is narrow and exclusive and preaches ‘hate’.’’

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told The New Indian Express that Congress is purely a secular party which cannot accept Hindutva.Despite confusion all around, especially within his own party, Shivakumar has not officially issued any clarification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutva DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp