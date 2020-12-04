ACB arrests three officers for accepting bribe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three serving officers and a retired government officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.On Thursday, the ACB trapped Santosh Hippargi, Assistant Commissioner, Labour Department, while he was reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.8 lakh from a complainant -- an officer of a city-based multinational company. Hippargi had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh when the complainant approached him for a No Objection Certificate to hire contract labourers, said an official source.

The man filed a complaint with the ACB on December 1 and they laid a trap. Hippargi was caught red-handed while accepting the graft money,” the ACB said. After arresting him, the ACB searched his house and found Rs 10.7 lakh cash stashed in packets in his cupboard.

The ACB is verifying the source of the cash. Prima facie it could be the bribe money that the officer had taken earlier,” the officer said.The ACB also arrested retired labour officer Shivakumar, who has reportedly been mediating and collecting the graft money on behalf of Hippargi.