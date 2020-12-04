STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-MLA Varthur Prakash’s aide and brother grilled in kidnap case

Their statements have been recorded and the police are checking CCTV footage.Meanwhile, police have taken four suspects in for questioning.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Varthur Prakash (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special teams probing ex-Minister Varthur Prakash’s alleged kidnap case on Thursday interrogated Nayaz and his brother Siraj who handed over the ransom to kidnappers who demanded Rs 30 crore.A police officer said Nayaz, a cattle trader, said that he had known Prakash for several years.

On November 26, Prakash contacted Nayaz over phone and asked him to bring Rs 50 lakh to be given to people he knew. Nayaz contacted his brother Siraj, who arranged Rs 40 lakh and handed it over to the gang near a coffee shop in Narasapura. But Prakash said in his complaint that he gave Rs 48 lakh to the gang.

Their statements have been recorded and the police are checking CCTV footage.Meanwhile, police have taken four suspects in for questioning. Police said that eight days after the incident, Prakash was hiding something and he was not responding to questions.

“We are probing the call from all angles including land dispute, financial rivalry and whether any honey-trap gang is involved in the crime,” the police officer added.On November 29, Varthur Prakash alleged that he and his driver were abducted from near his farm house on November 25 and a gang of eight men brutally attacked them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varthur Prakash kidnap
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp