Homestays on hold, officials await tourism policy

People who wish to set up home stays and small hotels under the recently announced tourism policy, which even offers subsidies, have run into unexpected problems.

Published: 04th December 2020

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who wish to set up home stays and small hotels under the recently announced tourism policy, which even offers subsidies, have run into unexpected problems.Officials in many districts are refusing to entertain their applications claiming that they have not yet received the tourism policy guidelines and orders from the government. For entrepreneurs, this is a major setback as tourist season is around the corner.

“We wanted to open up a home stay and approached the district administration office for permission and assistance. But were sent back as they said that they have not yet received any communication from the government in Bengaluru,” said Pattanna, a home stay owner in Dandeli, Uttara Kannada district.

Chandrakala of Chikkmagaluru, who wishes to open a small hotel, faced a similar problem. “When the tourism policy was announced, we were excited. But due to such administrative reasons, getting financial assistance and permissions will be delayed. It will make matters worse for us,” she said.People in many other districts are in the same situation. The delay is also affecting people who wish to open eco-friendly resorts in small spaces that they own.

However, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, T K Anil Kumar, told TNIE that government order on the policy was issued in October and uploaded on its website. The draft has been finalised and the operational guidelines are in place. By mid-December it will be fully launched. He said that people who intend to start operations can submit their applications to the deputy commissioners so that they are on record. 

