Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok defends government's response to flood situation

"We are releasing the funds phase by phase for the construction of houses. Most of the beneficiaries have been paid Rs 1 lakh in cash in the first phase," he said

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Revenue minister R Ashok defended the Karnataka government's response to the flood situation in the wake of criticism from the Congress.

"The government has given Rs 10,000 as compensation immediately as relief when water gushed into houses during the heavy rains and floods this year and last year as well. We are releasing the funds phase by phase for the construction of houses. Most of the beneficiaries have been paid Rs 1 lakh in cash in the first phase," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Belagavi on Friday, he said, "The second, third and fourth installments will be released after the beneficiary starts the construction of the house phase by phase. There are enough funds available in the PD account of the Deputy Commissioner."

An amount of Rs 11.29 crore has been released for the construction of 3122 houses in the period of August to September, he said. In Belagavi district alone, 66,000 farmers have been identified as beneficiaries of relief for the loss of crops. A Rs 54.99 crore relief fund has been released. Rs 7.90 crore has been released in the second phase for those whose houses collapsed. There is a Rs 98 crore fund in the PD account of DCs. A total of 180 taluks in the 25 districts have been identified as flood-hit in the state, he said.

He further said that there will be no 'bandh' in the state on Saturday. "Vatal Nagaraj keeps talking of a 'bandh' every day but it is not possible and there will be no reponse in the state to his call," he said.

