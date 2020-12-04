No change in leadership, Karnataka Cabinet expansion soon: Arun Singh

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Further strengthening the party at the booth level across the state will be among the top priorities for BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh. He will be attending the party state unit core committee and state executive committee meetings on Friday and Saturday in Belagavi, and will also hold talks with senior leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday. Singh spoke to The New Indian Express about his priorities, speculations over leadership change and delay in cabinet expansion. Excerpts.



What are your priorities as BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka?

Strengthening our party at the booth level across Karnataka is our first priority as we believe that we win elections on the basis of our strength at the booth level. Creating awareness about the Modi government’s schemes so that people who have not benefited can also make can use of them. Under Yediyurappa’s leadership, the state government is doing excellent work for development of every sector in Karnataka, and we will ensure that the government’s work is publicised for the masses.



Will you be focusing on any specific aspects to strengthen the organisation? BJP has been winning elections and has strong support base in Karnataka unlike in other southern states?

Karnataka is the gateway to the South. Having our government in Karnataka will motivate workers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and our vote percentage in other southern states is also increasing. We are going to do well in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

You had mentioned that the party president’s visit to BJP-ruled states will focus on building team spirit and positive image. Can you elaborate on that?

We are having our state unit core committee and also state executive meeting. We will review whatever works have been done and also work out future programmes. We will discuss tentative schedule of the party president’s visit to Karnataka, as the dates have not been decided. We always take decisions collectively so building team spirit and positive image will always be the focus. Entire BJP works like one family.



What are the reasons for delay in cabinet expansion?

We will discuss it with our leaders when I am in Bengaluru. Cabinet expansion is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. I think it is going to happen soon.



Ministerial aspirants are openly giving statements about cabinet expansion. What is your message to such leaders?

This is not the culture of our party and they should discuss such issues only within the party.



Issue of leadership change is often discussed in the state. State leaders have rubbished speculation and also stated that Yediyurappa will complete his full term, why have central leaders not clarified?

There is no change in leadership. I am not aware of what they (state leaders) have stated as I am coming to Karnataka now. What I am saying is Yediyurappaji is a great leader, a mass leader, and is working by taking care of every section of society.

Farmers are protesting in several states, including Karnataka. Central and state governments are accused of not taking them into confidence?

Union ministers are explaining everything to farmers, and I am hopeful it will be resolved soon. Farmers got Rs 4,000 in their accounts during the Covid-19 lockdown. Agriculture reforms are for the welfare of farmers, as they can sell their produce anywhere. MSP will continue.