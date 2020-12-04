STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No night curfew for Christmas, New Year, hint Karnataka ministers

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar concurred that curfew may not be necessary, but questioned the need for any celebrations.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI/BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the State Government is looking at options other than imposing a ‘night curfew’ ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar concurred that curfew may not be necessary, but questioned the need for any celebrations.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Bommai said, “The draft advisory, prepared by the Health Department based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), suggested a night curfew, but we may not opt for it. However, Covid-19 guidelines should be followed during the New Year celebrations,” he said. 

“Revellers should ensure that no crowds gather. The Health Minister will come up with the guidelines to be followed during the celebrations in the coming days,” he said. 

On his part, Dr Sudhakar said that enforcement measures will be discussed with experts.

“Social distancing will be difficult to maintain as people will congregate in small spaces. We do not know experts’ opinion on the second wave in January. Considering all issues, we will discuss what steps can be implemented across the state during Christmas and New Year,” he said.

Sudhakar questions need for celebration

“While some restrictions are needed, enforcing curfew does not seem necessary. However, all the matters will be decided only after holding a meeting with experts and the Chief Minister,” Dr K Sudhakar said.  

Stressing on the complicated economic situation in the country and loss of jobs, he asked if there is a need to celebrate in the backdrop of Covid. He even went on to say that Ugadi is the new year as per the Hindu calendar.

A decision on the precautionary measures for controlling the spread of Covid, in the backdrop of a report of a possible second wave in the state, will be taken after a meeting with experts and senior officials on Friday.

Sudhakar said experts’ opinion that mask, social distancing and hygiene, which are referred to as “social vaccine,” are more effective. 

Regarding salary dues of resident doctors who have been deployed on mandatory service, he said the delay is due to technical reasons, and assured that salaries will be released within a week.

Until then, the administrative bodies of the colleges have been instructed to pay the doctors.

The principal secretaries of the departments have discussed the matter with the department of finance, he added.

The minister said that several rounds of discussions have been held on storage and distribution of vaccines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night curfew Christmas New Year COVID 19 K Sudhakar
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp