STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RSS behind quota stir, says Siddaramaiah

The BJP and RSS wanted to split the traditional vote bank of the Congress and win back many communities into its fold, in an effort to make inroads into Southern states.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With a growing demand for reservation by the Kurubas in Karnataka, Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu and Schedule Tribe tag by many communities, the Congress suspects that the RSS and Sangh Parivar are behind these agitations with the larger objective of distracting the communities that have rallied behind the grand old party for all these years. The BJP and RSS wanted to split the traditional vote bank of the Congress and win back many communities into its fold, in an effort to make inroads into Southern states.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known as the champion of Ahinda (acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits), has kept away from the Kuruba stir for the ST tag as he sees an RSS conspiracy to split the Kuruba community and target his leadership.Clarifying that he will not take part in the movement scripted by the RSS and led by RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, Siddaramaiah questioned the need for conventions and a stir when the BJP government is in power in the State and Centre. The issue will end if the Karnataka cabinet passes a resolution and recommends to the Centre to accord ST status for Kurubas, he said.

Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses
a press conference in Mysuru on
Thursday

Admitting that the study looking into tribal characteristics has not yet been submitted, he questioned Eshwarappa’s silence when Justice Rama Jois opposed reservation for backward classes,  the Kanaka gopura was demolished in Udupi and MP Ananthkumar Hegde gave a call to burn the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah sees the stir led by Eshwarappa as an attempt to isolate him, tarnish his image and split the community for better dividends to the BJP. Clarifying that he was once invited over phone to join the stir, the Ahinda leader said he had told them he would not participate in the agitation as it is not an apolitical stir. 

I am pluralist, not ISIS 
Taking a dig at a BJP supporter who tweeted likening him to terrorist outfit ISIS and accusing him of pleasing the Muslim community, Siddaramaiah said he believes in the Constitution, a pluralistic and tolerant society, which the BJP is against.

Congress serious about bypolls 
Mysuru: Refusing to be cowed by the defeat in Sira and RR Nagar bypolls, former CM Siddaramaiah said the Congress is all charged up to face the bypolls to the assembly and Parliament. He said the party has taken the bypolls seriously and got 2 per cent more votes when compared to the 2013 and 2018 poll result. But misuse of power, money and an understanding between the BJP and JDS ended in the Congress losing out.  He said intellectuals and like-minded people had expressed apprehension over the saffronisation of politics, especially pushing legislation for ‘love jihad’ when it will not get past legal scrutiny.  Criticising Agriculture Minister B C Patil for his comments on farmers, Siddaramaiah said his party supported the farmers’ stir in Delhi and urged the government to drop the anti-farmer legislation instead of forming a committee to look into their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Kurubas Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp