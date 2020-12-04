Vidhana Soudha shining — Rs 59 lakh just for cleaning walls, corridors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘corridors of power’ are all set to get a swachh cleanup. Perhaps the state government firmly believes in the old saying – Cleanliness is next to godliness. And what it will cost the government just to get the walls and corridors spick and span is a whopping Rs 59 lakh at least. That too for only seven months. Once this period is over, a fresh tender will be called.

And this at a time when the government is cash-strapped and finding it tough to even pay salaries or fill up the vacant posts, according to government employees.The Public Works Department as the custodian of Vidhana Soudha called for a tender last month from private agencies for Rs 59 lakh for seven months. This means the government will be spending around Rs 8 lakh per month for cleaning just the corridors and walls of the Soudha. This is apart from paying the house keeping staff and general maintenance.

Vidhana Soudha which houses the legislature and chambers of ministers has 370 rooms and 14 general toilet complexes within the premises.The iconic Soudha is constructed using stones. Water jet cleaning has been finalised to spruce it up.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Guruswamy, president, Karnataka State Secretariat Employees Association, said that they are not objecting as it is an administrative .

'Is cleaning walls a priority?'

“There is a shortage of 1,200 posts in the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building. This has increased the burden on the existing employees. When we approached the government, they said they were facing a financial crisis?” Guruswamy, president, Karnataka State Secretariat Employees Association, questioned. Why is cleaning the walls a priority, asked some government staffers.

According to sources in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the sanctioned posts of sweepers is 84. However, over a period of time, many retired and no recruitment had been done. A senior official from the secretariat said there are 14 outsourced personnel to clean 14 toilets at Vidhana Soudha.