Youth held in Mangaluru graffiti case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru police have taken a 21-year-old youth into custody on Thursday in connection with pro-terror graffiti that sprung up in the city recently. The arrested person is a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Police suspect the involvement of two bike-borne men and three special teams are investigating the two cases of provocative graffiti.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the city on Thursday, said the State Government has taken the two incidents very seriously and night beats and random visits will be increased to prevent such incidents.Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that such graffiti are mostly found scribbled by pro-terror organisations in Kashmir and in countries like Iraq, Iran and Egypt. “Now, attempts to disturb peace have been made in Mangaluru. We will soon nab all the culprits,” he said.

Last week, a case was registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property in Mangaluru after some miscreants scribbled graffiti in support of terror groups Lashkar-E-Taiba and the Taliban.