13 questioned in ex-minister Varthur Prakash’s kidnap case

By Express News Service

KOLAR: As many as 13 people, including the relatives and staffers of former minister Varthur Prakash, were questioned at his farmhouse in connection with his kidnap case. IGP Central Range Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the police had gathered some vital clues.

He was confident that cops would make a breakthrough in a day or two. Kolar SP Karthick Reddy said that Prakash was also questioned for 45 minutes.

He said Nayaz, a cattle trader who reportedly handed over `48 lakh to kidnappers, and his brother Shabeer, were interrogated. Their bank details and I-T returns will also be verified. Reddy said that a team had left for Kadapa and another to Mumbai for the investigation. Meanwhile, Prakash maintained that he was abducted for money and not any other reason. He said a section of media was damaging his personal and political career.