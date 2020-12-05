STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP: Leaders must not speak on Cabinet rejig

Briefing the media after the meeting late on Friday night, Limbavali said the chief minister will decide on the cabinet expansion in consultation with party national leaders.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrives for BJP state executive committee meeting  which will be held on Saturday in Belagavi on Friday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The BJP Core Committee, which met in Belagavi, discussed a range of topics including the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections but did not have the issue of expansion of the state cabinet on its agenda. According to senior BJP leader Aravind Limbavali, it is the prerogative of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take a final decision on the expansion of his cabinet.Briefing the media after the meeting late on Friday night, Limbavali said the chief minister will decide on the cabinet expansion in consultation with party national leaders.

“None of the legislators should speak on cabinet expansion. It has come to our notice that several leaders are speaking on the issue. It concerns only the CM and he will decide on it. The party will initiate action against anyone who speaks on cabinet expansion,’’ he warned.

Limbavali said that the State Executive Committee meeting to be held on Saturday in Belagavi will discuss issues like bringing laws to prevent cow slaughter and Love Jihad. “The cow slaughter prohibition bill passed in 1960 is still in effect. The executive committee meeting will deliberate on bringing a stronger bill,’’ he said. 

“Getting married after falling in love is not wrong, but cheating and converting a person in the name of love and engaging in terror activities is. The meet will decide on bringing a law to prevent ‘Love Jihad’,” he said. 

“Training camps on Gram Panchayat elections have been conducted for party workers at 270 places among 310 blocks of the state. Common party workers too should get an opportunity to contest elections. Therefore, the party is taking Gram Panchayat elections seriously. Six teams, headed by ministers, have conducted ‘Gram Swaraj’ conventions,” he said.

Hebbalkar: How is Covid not hurdle for BJP meet now? 
Belagavi: “The BJP government earlier claimed that Covid was a hurdle in conducting legislative session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. How is it that it’s not an issue now to hold the BJP executive meet in Belagavi,” asked KPCC spokesperson MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday. She told reporters here on Friday, “North Karnataka, including Belagavi, has been hit by floods. The State Government should release a white paper on the amount distributed as relief fund.

The BJP’s executive meet is an election gimmick. There should be a debate whether the promise made to the people of North Karnataka has been kept.” She said it is unfortunate that the BJP government had not held the last two winter legislature sessions despite Shakti Saudha being built in Belagavi to address the burning issues in North Karnataka. “A lot of roads in our rural areas have been damaged. When asked for funds, we get the usual reply from the government. How does it have funds to hold the BJP executive meeting in Belagavi,” she asked.

