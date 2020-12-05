Five MLAs may make it to BSY cabinet

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The much-talked about expansion of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet is expected to happen soon with the party senior leadership believed to have given its nod to induct five legislators.

BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, is said to have handed over the list to Yediyurappa prior to the start of the core committee meeting held in Belagavi on Friday. Highly placed party sources said R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj, Muniratna, Umesh Katti and C P Yogeshwar will make it to the cabinet.

Ever since the formation of the Yediyurappa-led BJP government, Umesh Katti, eight-time MLA from Hukkeri, has been consistently lobbying for a cabinet berth. If Katti is inducted as expected, Belagavi district will have the highest number of five lawmakers in the cabinet.

Including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state party in-charge, Arun Singh, 10 members of the BJP core committee participated in the meeting held on Friday. They included Union minister Pralhad Joshi, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, ministers Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol, R Ashoka and K S Eshwarappa, party national general secretary C T Ravi and Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali. Union Minister D V Sadananda Gouda and senior leader C M Udasi and two others skipped the meeting.