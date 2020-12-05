How was online horse race betting okayed: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday orally observed that the permission granted by the state government to the Bangalore Turf Club Limited (BTC) to conduct online betting is ridiculous as there is no provision in law.

Directing the state to take a clear stand on the in-principle permission by December 16, the next date of hearing, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that, on the face of it, the government does not have the power to grant permission for online betting.

“It will confer legality on illegality if you grant permission,” the bench told the government while hearing a petition by C Gopal, a resident of Shanthinagar in Bengaluru, questioning the permission granted.

The bench also questioned the BTC as to how it applied for permission despite there being no provision under law.

“If online betting is banned, what prompted you to make an application and get the approval,” the bench asked BTC counsel.He replied that if online betting is permitted, people won’t come to BTC.