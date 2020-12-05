STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Excise revenue sees a marginal recovery

There are marginal signs of recovery in the state Excise revenue, even though it is nowhere close to the pre- Covid figures.

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are marginal signs of recovery in the state Excise revenue, even though it is nowhere close to the pre-Covid figures. The Department statistics show that while the revenue from the sale of Indian Made Liquor (IML) is getting better in comparison to the previous months, beer sales continue to stagger down the chart this pandemic year.

There is an -11.19 per cent decline in the sale of IML between April and November this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. But a -33.58 per cent decline in the sale of beer between April and November this year in comparison to last year is a sordid story of the lesser alcoholic drink, which in pre-Covid times drove the Excise revenue.

While the Department sold 400.86 lakh case boxes (CBs) of IML in 2019-20 in the said period, this year they have managed 356 lakh CBs till November-end. The Department sold 192.67 lakh CBs of beer between April and November last year. This year they have sold 127.97 lakh CBs only. One CB contains 8.64 litres of alcohol. In all, the total liquor revenue between April and November this year is down by 4.25 per cent or Rs 612 crore, compared to the corresponding period last year.

In 2019-2020, the total revenue collection by Novemberend was Rs 14,390 crore, which was 68.69 per cent of the annual target of Rs 20,950 crore. In comparison to that, this year the Department has managed to collect Rs 13,778.30 crore by end of November, which is 60.7 per cent of the ambitious revenue target of Rs 22,700 crore for the current fiscal.

Liquor sale was heavily impacted by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns; from March 23 to May 5, when the government allowed the opening of retail liquor and MSIL stores in the state. Pubs, and bars were reopened for serving alcohol to dine-in customers only from September 1.

127.97 lakh Number of case boxes of Indian-made liquor sold from April to November 2020-2021

33.58% decline in sale of beer 

