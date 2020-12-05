STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka forest department sets up sandalwood museum in Mysuru

 For the first time in the country, a sandalwood museum has been set up in Mysuru by the state forest department.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the specimens of sandalwood displayed at the museum in Mysuru

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the country, a sandalwood museum has been set up in Mysuru by the state forest department. The museum, situated at the sandalwood depot area near the Mysuru forest division office, will showcase 20 different types of sandalwood in the country along with different sandalwood products made by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, Karnataka State Arts and Crafts Emporium (Cauvery Emporium) and other private firms.

The highlight of the museum is a 3-D model of a tree trunk. The specimens at the museum contain seized items and those procured from Karnataka’s forests and other parts of the country. A special team has been constituted for round-theclock security. Though the museum opened on December 1, it has not been officially inaugurated yet. “The location of the museum is crucial as Karnataka is known as the sandalwood state,” a forest department official said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr K C Prashanth Kumar told TNIE that the museum was set up to create awareness among people about the tree and species, raise a sense of conservation, ensure proper protection and increase plantation. The museum also has information and research works on sandalwood. The forest department will help people procure sandalwood saplings from its various nurseries. “It took us two months to set up the museum.

It now spreads across a 20 x 10-metre space and is being gradually expanded. The oldest specimen is a 60-yearold tree trunk, while we are searching for more. The Institute of Wood Science and Technology helped us in setting up the museum,” Kumar added. Forest officials said that over the years, the number of sandalwood trees being planted has come down and they aim to increase its cover through the museum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sandalwood Mysuru
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp