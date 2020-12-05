KPCC to hold rally asking for BJP MLA’s resignation

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders will hold a rally demanding the resignation of BJP leader and Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi for reportedly assaulting a woman councillor, who later suffered a miscarriage in Mahalingapura on Saturday.

Even four weeks after the incident, none of the leaders from the women’s wing or legislators of the BJP visited the three women councillors, who were pushed around by party members, including MLA Savadi, during the elections to the Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council on November 9, Congress leaders alleged.

Former minister Umashree and members of the District Congress Committee women’s wing visited all the three ouncillors, including Chandini Nayak, who suffered the miscarriage after she was allegedly pushed by MLA Savadi.

Savadi said, “I didn’t manhandle any woman councillor. Instead, I tried to protect them from opposition members. It is a false allegation that Chandini suffered miscarriage because of the assault.” Chandini’s husband Nagesh on Friday said, “I never said that my wife suffered a miscarriage because of manhandling by Terdal MLA.” DCC president S G Nanjayanamath said, “Though Nagesh has taken back his allegation, we will continue to fight.”