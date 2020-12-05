Liquor stores to have new, clean look

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, liquor outlets and bars across the state will sport a fresh look and will also be spick and span. Right from the signboards to wall painting and kitchens, the premises will have to be kept clean with focus on hygiene.The State Government will issue guidelines to improve the look and feel of these establishments. Excise officials will conduct inspection and, if the premises is not clean, or even if the glassware is not washed properly, they will lose their licence, warned Excise Minister H Nagesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nagesh said most of the liquor stores and bars are not maintained properly and cleanliness is the least of their priorities. “These establishments should look attractive. If not of international standard, at least cleanliness should be maintained. We will be directing them to change the nameboards/signboards, have clean furniture and clean premises including painting of walls,” he said.

“Once the guidelines are issued, officials will conduct inspection at random and licences of those outlets not adhering to the policy may even by cancelled,” the minister asserted.

Rs 14,000 cr generated so far

After the lockdown was imposed in March, liquor outlets in the state suffered huge losses and business started picking up since May. However, overall liquor sales are still below the government’s target. This fiscal, the Excise Department had set a target of Rs 22,700 crore in revenue and earned about Rs 14,000 crore so far. With Christmas and New Year celebrations coming up, department officials are hoping to rake in at least Rs 20,000 crore revenue this financial year. Meanwhile, the government is in no hurry to implement online sale of liquor.

Excise minister Nagesh said the report from the department officials on online sale in other states was unsatisfactory as people were unhappy with the services. The department will conduct a random survey in Karnataka to elicit public opinion. “There is a demand for online liquor service in Karnataka from some quarters. We need to study all aspects before going ahead,” he said.