STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Liquor stores to have new, clean look

 Soon, liquor outlets and bars across the state will sport a fresh look and will also be spick and span.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, liquor stores

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By  Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, liquor outlets and bars across the state will sport a fresh look and will also be spick and span. Right from the signboards to wall painting and kitchens, the premises will have to be kept clean with focus on hygiene.The State Government will issue guidelines to improve the look and feel of these establishments. Excise officials will conduct inspection and, if the premises is not clean, or even if the glassware is not washed properly, they will lose their licence, warned Excise Minister H Nagesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nagesh said most of the liquor stores and bars are not maintained properly and cleanliness is the least of their priorities. “These establishments should look attractive. If not of international standard, at least cleanliness should be maintained. We will be directing them to change the nameboards/signboards, have clean furniture and clean premises including painting of walls,” he said.
“Once the guidelines are issued, officials will conduct inspection at random and licences of those outlets not adhering to the policy may even by cancelled,” the minister asserted.

Rs 14,000 cr generated so far

After the lockdown was imposed in March, liquor outlets in the state suffered huge losses and business started picking up since May. However, overall liquor sales are still below the government’s target. This fiscal, the Excise Department had set a target of Rs 22,700 crore in revenue and earned about Rs 14,000 crore so far. With Christmas and New Year celebrations coming up, department officials are hoping to rake in at least Rs 20,000 crore revenue this financial year. Meanwhile, the government is in no hurry to implement online sale of liquor.

Excise minister Nagesh said the report from the department officials on online sale in other states was unsatisfactory as people were unhappy with the services. The department will conduct a random survey in Karnataka to elicit public opinion. “There is a demand for online liquor service in Karnataka from some quarters. We need to study all aspects before going ahead,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liquor stores
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp