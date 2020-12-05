Malnad to boycott Gram Panchayat polls over Kasturirangan report

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In the Malnad region, where the economy versus ecology debate remains dominant, the Congress and BJP are united on one point: boycott of the Gram Panchayat elections. An all-party meeting at Sangameshwarapete on Thursday, led by Congress leader BN Somesh and BJP unit president Ravi Gowda Huigere, passed a resolution to boycott the GP polls in Devadana, Bidare, Huigere and Kadavanthi GP limits of Khandya hobli, and protest in front of the house of any candidate who attempts to file nomination papers.

Malnad is on the boil over the Kasturirangan report, Central government schemes like the tiger reserve and identification of eco-sensitive and buffer zones, considered to be anti-farmer. The people of Koppa, Mudigere, NR Pura, Sringeri and some parts of Chikkamagaluru feel their lives will be severely impacted if these schemes are implemented.

Meetings, protests, bandhs and agitations have been going on to pressure the government to file an affidavit before the Green Tribunal of the Supreme Court before December 31, the last date, on implementation of the Kasturirangan report.

Those leading the agitations urged MPs of the Malnad districts to pressure the government. The Anti-Kasturirangan Report Struggle Committee is also planning to file a petition in the apex court, pleading for dropping of the satellite-based survey and demanding a fresh survey. The Gram Panchayat elections have become a weapon in their hands to register their protest against the report, which they claim is “harmful”. Chikkamagaluru tahsildar Kantharaj and election officials who appealed to them to drop the boycott, had to return disappointed.

The NR Pura Farmers’

Welfare Committte members declared that elections to Honnekudige, Bale and Aduvalli GPs would be boycotted as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not responded to their pleas.Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda told TNIE that they were left with no option as the CM had failed to resolve the issue, and that he would stand by the people.