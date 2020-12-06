4.7 lakh health workers register for Covid vaccine in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 4.7 lakh health workers have registered for Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka.

Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare told The New Sunday Express, “2,31,862 government and 2,46,133 private health workers have registered for vaccination.

Many are yet to register and the final list will be updated shortly.” Dr Rajani added that the vaccine might be given from the primary health centres, anganwadis, and community health centres in the districts.

“We are yet to receive clear instructions from the government as to where the vaccinations can be carried out. However, regular immunisations are usually done in PHCs, CHCs and anganwadis,” the doctor said.

When asked if health workers are being trained for the process, Dr Rajani said that the training, which will be done virtually, is yet to begin in the state.

Meanwhile, a circular issued by Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, V Sushila stated that the Covid-19 war rooms can also be used as vaccination control rooms.