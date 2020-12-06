HDK to attend KCR’s meet on new anti-BJP front

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Regional parties are likely to come together and form a front. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said here on Saturday that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken the lead to bring the regional parties together as an alternative to the BJP and stall the victory march of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumaraswamy said that Congress has become politically irrelevant. “Telangana CM Chandrashekar has called me over the phone. I will participate in the meeting,” he said and added that the political scenario would change if the people had a strong alternative. Asked about the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) doing badly in the Hyderabad civic polls, he said that one election result would not have any impact.

He charged that the Union Government had not taken Karnataka and the state government seriously and had forgotten that there was a BJP Chief Minister in Karnataka. Expressing displeasure over Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appointing chairpersons to Boards and Corporations, he alleged it was done to strengthen the BJP. On the BJP winning the byelections in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said it would not have any bearing on future elections. He recalled that the previous Congress government which won the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls lost to BJP in the general election.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said Siddaramaiah and his men sullied his reputation. “I walked into their trap only because I agreed to the alliance because of my father and our party supremo Deve Gowda’s secular beliefs. However, I tolerated the situation and sent a strong message as 24 parties had come together during my swearing-in ceremony,” he said. “Our party suffered a major jolt after joining hands with the Congress,” he added.