Kateel: Govt keen on clearing love jihad, cow slaughter Bills in next legislature session

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The BJP State Executive in Belagavi, which held marathon meetings at Gandhi Bhavan, has deliberated on cow slaughter and Love Jihad Bills which the state government is keen to clear in the coming legislature session, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, here on Saturday.

Given the rising incidents of Love Jihad, particularly in Sullia and other parts of Malnad, the government is serious about bringing the Bill immediately, he said. “We have found several cases of Love Jihad aimed at religious conversion. To tackle such a grave matter, it is vital for the government to bring the Bill at the earliest,’’ he added after the end of State Executive.

He also highlighted several instances to defend his party’s stand on clearing the Cow Slaughter Bill and said leaders held discussions on both issues in detail at the State Executive. On forming the party Election Execution Committee, he said that the process was delayed due to the Covid19 situation. But it was constituted at the Belagavi meet on Saturday and the State Executive also took a decision to form the party’s Disciplinary Committee soon, he added.

On the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections, he said that party activists and leaders have been told to support party contestants in their respective regions. Reacting to MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s statements on the change of guard in the state and cabinet expansion, he said, “The party has issued a stern warning to all members against giving statements related to important issues.

The party will take steps to deal firmly with members who violated the party diktat and spoke against party’s interests.’’ He refused to comment on what action was taken against Yatnal, who had said that the party would replace B S Yediyurappa as chief minister. Kateel, however, said the party will take serious cognisance of statements issued by some leaders against the party interest.

On the expansion of state cabinet, he said that Yediyurappa will take a final decision in consultation with the party top leadership. The issue of cabinet rests solely with the CM, he added. In all, 135 members participated in the meeting physically, while a large number attended it virtually. MLC Ganesh Karnik, MLA Abhay Patil, BJP rural district president Anil Benake and former MLA Anil Patil were present at the press conference.