Kumaraswamy shed tears for political gains: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “Tears in (JDS leader) Kumaraswamy’s eyes are not new. He sheds tears for good things and bad things. His tears have no value. It is common in Deve Gowda’s family,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, here on Saturday.

“Kumaraswamy is an expert in lying. He makes statements according to his convenience. (In 2018), JDS had won only 37 Assembly seats, while Congress had 80 seats. Despite that, we offered the CM post to him. He ruled for 12 months under the coalition government, but was doing so sitting at a hotel, while not being available to any MLAs or ministers,” he alleged.

On Kumaraswamy saying he allocated thousands of crores to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs, Siddaramaiah asked, “Did he give the money from his pocket? We had made him CM and he allocated funds. It was the people’s tax money for development works.”

The BJP government has not conducted the legislative session in Belagavi for the past three years but is holding the executive meet. “What was the point of building the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Rs 400 crore? The government gave the reason of Covid. But is Bengaluru free of the pandemic,” he asked. On cow slaughter bill, he said that farmers know best. “The RSS never rears cattle and is not aware of the problems. They are trying to divide society for their political gain,” he added.