STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Malnad honey makers hope for buzz

Honey from Malnad is sold for anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 per kg. According to the makers, it is nearly impossible to sell it for less than Rs 500 due to high costs and investment.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials and visitors at a honey park in Joida, Uttara Kannada | EXPRESS

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Traditional honey producers in the Malnad region have reason to cheer. With recent studies revealing traces of adulteration in the honey sold by big brands in India, the region’s traditional honey makers see renewed demand for their product. 

There are several people in the region who are involved in making honey the traditional way, and supplying it to end-users. For a long time though, they have raised concern over the honey that is sold for less than Rs 400 per kg in the market. Now, with studies showing branded honey to be containing a mixture of sugar syrup, Malnad’s beekeepers and experts are asking government agencies to take measures and increase the production of pure honey made by the locals.

Honey from Malnad is sold for anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 per kg. According to the makers, it is nearly impossible to sell it for less than Rs 500 due to high costs and investment. “The honey that is sold in the market is mostly procured from the floriculture-rich farm fields in North India. In fact, during flowering, honey production will be in excess and is sold cheaply to the agencies which supply it to the big brands,” explained a Yellapur-based beekeeper.

“In India, honey is derived from three different honeybee species. In recent times, demand has overshot supply. Moreover, the honey made in Malnad has medicinal properties and there are several buyers who are ready to shell out more for purity. After the recent exposé on poor quality honey, honey makers in Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts will have an edge over big brands if they ensure quality. Many local growers do not remove the moisture from the honey nor do they use attractive bottles for packaging,” he said.

“There is a huge gap in demand and supply of honey in India,” lamented Narasimha Chapkhand, founder of Kadumane Honey Park in Joida. “The beekeeper cannot sell honey for less than Rs 600 per kg. As the big brands mix several syrups with honey, they can sell it for less than Rs 300 kg. How can one procure honey for such low cost?” he said. 

Experts also rue the dip in honey output the Malnad region is witnessing since the last few months. “Due to overuse of pesticides, honeybee numbers are shrinking, which is affecting the production,” said Ravi Hegade, a beekeeper from Sirsi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malnad honey
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp