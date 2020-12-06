Malnad honey makers hope for buzz

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Traditional honey producers in the Malnad region have reason to cheer. With recent studies revealing traces of adulteration in the honey sold by big brands in India, the region’s traditional honey makers see renewed demand for their product.

There are several people in the region who are involved in making honey the traditional way, and supplying it to end-users. For a long time though, they have raised concern over the honey that is sold for less than Rs 400 per kg in the market. Now, with studies showing branded honey to be containing a mixture of sugar syrup, Malnad’s beekeepers and experts are asking government agencies to take measures and increase the production of pure honey made by the locals.

Honey from Malnad is sold for anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 per kg. According to the makers, it is nearly impossible to sell it for less than Rs 500 due to high costs and investment. “The honey that is sold in the market is mostly procured from the floriculture-rich farm fields in North India. In fact, during flowering, honey production will be in excess and is sold cheaply to the agencies which supply it to the big brands,” explained a Yellapur-based beekeeper.

“In India, honey is derived from three different honeybee species. In recent times, demand has overshot supply. Moreover, the honey made in Malnad has medicinal properties and there are several buyers who are ready to shell out more for purity. After the recent exposé on poor quality honey, honey makers in Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts will have an edge over big brands if they ensure quality. Many local growers do not remove the moisture from the honey nor do they use attractive bottles for packaging,” he said.

“There is a huge gap in demand and supply of honey in India,” lamented Narasimha Chapkhand, founder of Kadumane Honey Park in Joida. “The beekeeper cannot sell honey for less than Rs 600 per kg. As the big brands mix several syrups with honey, they can sell it for less than Rs 300 kg. How can one procure honey for such low cost?” he said.

Experts also rue the dip in honey output the Malnad region is witnessing since the last few months. “Due to overuse of pesticides, honeybee numbers are shrinking, which is affecting the production,” said Ravi Hegade, a beekeeper from Sirsi.