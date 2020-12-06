On bandh day, life goes on as usual in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups on Saturday opposing the government’s decision to create the Maratha Development Corporation, evoked lukewarm response with protests in some places, arrests and traffic jams across the state.

More than 20,000 protesters were taken into preventive custody in different districts. Traffic was thrown out of gear for a few hours in central Bengaluru, but the bandh did not have much impact on normal life. Shops and commercial establishments were voluntarily closed in Gandhinagar and Chickpet areas in Bengaluru.

Protests were held in Vijayapura, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Koppal, Hassan, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya, among other districts. But normal life was unaffected. In Mysuru, the central business district and business establishments on Devaraja Urs road remained open and witnessed usual buzz.

Activists stopped

In Belagavi, where the BJP’s executive meet was being held, pro-Kannada activists were taken into custody when they tried to take out a protest rally from Rani Channamma Circle to Gandhi Bhavan. A verbal clash took place between police and activists.