‘One district, one crop’ training for farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agriculture department will provide training to farmers under the Central Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan to help them with better packaging and branding of agricultural produce and to promote small food processing industries in the state.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Saturday said training to encourage “one district, one crop” concept will be given to 500 farmers between January 11 and March 30. The last two days of the six-day programme conducted for a batch of 50 farmers will focus on branding and marketing of agricultural produce, especially corn, tur dal and millets.

Training will be provided to farmers at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru. On Saturday, Patil held a meeting with senior officers from CFTRI to discuss details of the training programme.

Patil said encouraging small food processing units in the unorganized sector, farmers self-help groups and cooperatives is the major objective of this initiative. Agriculture and other departments concerned will identify crops in each district, he said. Senior officers from the agriculture department also attended the meeting.