Panel needs Rs 250 crore to hold Gram Panchayat polls

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Election Commission, which is gearing up to conduct the two-phase gram panchayat elections on December 22 and 27, has estimated that about Rs 250 will be required for the exercise, keeping Covid-19 safety norms in mind.

About four lakh candidates are expected to contest the election and close to three crore voters will elect their leaders. Conducting the massive exercise amidst the pandemic will be a challenging task. The SEC will provide sanitisers, thermal scanners and others safety measures at the polling booths.