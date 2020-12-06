STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Party indoors, no public celebration on New Year’s Eve: R Ashoka

Ashoka said he had held meetings with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue over the past few days and also discussed it with the CM.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:52 AM

R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With experts hinting at a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the coming days, the State Government has decided to ban any sort of public celebration on New Year’s Eve across the state, including Bengaluru. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has agreed to it and an order will be issued shortly, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced here on Saturday.

Ashoka said he had held meetings with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue over the past few days and also discussed it with the CM. “The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, City Corporation Commissioner and Secretary of the Disaster Management Cell have shared their views on the issue. As vice-president of the Disaster Management Cell, I will issue an official order banning public celebrations after I reach Bengaluru,’’ he said.

With huge crowds likely to gather in public places in Bengaluru and several other cities on New Year’s Eve, it will be difficult for revellers to adhere to Covid norms. Ensuring wearing of masks and social distancing in such large gatherings will be tough.

To prevent a surge in Covid cases, it was deemed necessary to ban public celebrations on December 31, he reasoned. However, the government has decided to allow parties in hotels, resorts and other places by issuing directives to hotel managements to ensure adherence of Covid norms, said Ashok.

‘Hotels hosting parties must follow norms’

“Besides having only 50 per cent capacity, all hotels hosting parties must abide by the guidelines to be released by the Disaster Management Cell within a few days,’’ Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. Parties can also be held indoors with friends and families, but not publicly.

“We are also planning to have passes issued to customers at hotels to avoid large gatherings for New Year parties. I will be holding another round of talks with the CM once I reach Bengaluru on Sunday,’’ the minister added. He indicated that there will be no curfew on New Year’s Eve and added that no such discussion was held so far.

New Year's Eve R Ashoka Covid-19
