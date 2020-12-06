STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roshan Baig gets bail in IMA case

His advocate had contended that Baig’s name was not mentioned in the FIR, chargesheet or the supplementary chargesheet.

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister R Roshan Baig, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore IMA scam, has been granted bail by the Special Court for CBI cases, on Saturday. Baig had moved a bail petition contending that the CBI had completed its probe and he was in no way connected with the case.

His advocate had contended that Baig’s name was not mentioned in the FIR, chargesheet or the supplementary chargesheet. “He (Baig) has not received any money from Mohammed Mansoor Khan or the IMA group of companies,” the counsel had argued, adding that several other accused in the case were already out on bail and hence his client is also entitled to it.

However, the prosecution had strongly opposed granting of bail contending that the investigation had revealed that Baig had extracted huge sums of money from Khan and had utilised it during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “Accused No. 2 in the case has stated that he had paid a huge amount of money to several bureaucrats and politicians as per instructions of the petitioner (Baig).

Though the court had remanded him in police custody for three days, he was admitted to hospital and was taken to police custody for only one day,” the prosecution had argued. When the petition came up for hearing on Saturday, Special Judge for CBI Cases, Manjula Itty, observed that the investigating officer has already completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet and is conducting further investigation to probe the involvement of others.

“At this stage, the court cannot conclude that Accused No.36 (Baig) is innocent of the offences alleged against him, but there is no reason to reject bail as there are absolutely no prima facie materials produced by the prosecution to show that his further custodial interrogation is necessary”.

The court further observed that documents and medical records produced shows that he is suffering from heart ailments and had undergone coronary angiography while in custody and hence, on medical ground too, he is entitled to be released on bail.

The bail conditions include that Baig should execute a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh with two sureties each for like sum, he should appear before the IO on every second and fourth Monday and shall not threaten or lure prosecution witness and others.

