Siddaramaiah soft on BJP, helped them often: HDK

MYSURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah of being soft on the BJP, saying it has been proved on several occasions, including on the floor of the Assembly.

Denying charges that JDS has entered into an understanding with BJP and is warming up to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy said he will not mislead people, like Siddaramaiah, but will meet BJP leaders in broad daylight. “When the situation arises, I will disclose Siddaramaiah met whom and what time,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that he is not against anyone meeting Yediyurappa at his home-office Krishna. “But why meet him secretly,” he asked. He said that Siddaramaiah gifted away 105 seats to BJP with Congress branding JDS as a B team of BJP, which kept many away from JDS, shattering the party’s chances of winning 70-80 seats.

He said it would not have been difficult for him to continue as chief minister if he had joined hands with BJP. “The BJP is less harmful than Congress, which trapped me after I fell in line with Deve Gowda’s wishes. I was in tears within a month of taking charge, as I knew what was Congress doing behind the scene. I had allocated Rs 19,000 crore to constituencies represented by Congress legislators, but they failed to cooperate with me.

The Congress pulled down his government hoping that it will come to power. But after Yediyurappa assumed office, they have given up all hopes,” he added. He said that the BJP has lured voters in Gram Panchayats by announcing Rs 1 crore to panchayat elected members and assuring funds for temples. It is unfortunate that Yediyurappa visited Belagavi for the BJP State Executive meeting, but did not visit a village panchayat in the region that has been hit hard by floods for the last two years, he added.

Reviving JDS

Kumaraswamy said that JDS will come out with plans to revive the party by going to the people after the Sankranti festival. He accused former JDS president A H Vishwanath of betraying the party that gave him a political rebirth.

‘No point debating now’

Belagavi: Hitting back at former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy for his comments over the JDS-Congress coalition, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said, “The coalition chapter is closed. There is no need to talk about it now.”

Speaking to reporters from Sambra airport in Belagavi on Saturday, he said the former chief minister need not bring up old topics now and create room for debate.

“There is no use creating a debate now. A committee has to be formed to find out the truth behind what went wrong with the coalition government,” he said, adding, “Who knows what happened with the coalition and the leaders. I will not speak about it now. I am not a big person to speak on leaders such as Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddiyurappa.”