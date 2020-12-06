Submit steps to protect bustards: HC to State Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to place on record the immediate measures proposed to protect the bird species, Great Indian Bustard (GIB), which is on the verge of extinction.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the state to submit an affidavit containing the measures by December 21, the next date of hearing.

The bench said that GIB, which are only eight in number in the state, is heading to extinction because of various reasons. It is the obligation of the state to protect wildlife, the bench said. “As per Article 48 of the Constitution, it is part of state policy to protect forest, wildlife and animals in the country,” it said.